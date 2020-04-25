Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Loaiza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Loaiza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Loaiza Obituary
Jose Lisnel Loaiza, 71, of Reading, died April 22, 2020 at Penn State Health–St. Joseph, Bern Township. He was the loving husband of Martha (Mendieta) Loaiza, with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. Born on February 26, 1949, in Neira, Caldas, Colombia, he was a son of the late Abelardo and Cecilia (Castano) Loaiza. Jose was an entrepreneur at heart. He had many businesses throughout his life, his last being the owner/operator of Universal Laundry, Reading. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children: Alejandro, husband of Marlene Diaz of Muhlenberg Township and Maritza Loaiza of Muhlenberg Township. There are also four grandchildren, Alejandra, Galilea, Evi and Mya Sofia Loaiza. In addition, he is survived by nine siblings: Juvel, Gabriel, Fernando, Jorge, Ruben, Gisely, Lesbia, Amparo and Lucy. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.. Burial will be private at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -