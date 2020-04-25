|
|
Jose Lisnel Loaiza, 71, of Reading, died April 22, 2020 at Penn State Health–St. Joseph, Bern Township. He was the loving husband of Martha (Mendieta) Loaiza, with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. Born on February 26, 1949, in Neira, Caldas, Colombia, he was a son of the late Abelardo and Cecilia (Castano) Loaiza. Jose was an entrepreneur at heart. He had many businesses throughout his life, his last being the owner/operator of Universal Laundry, Reading. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children: Alejandro, husband of Marlene Diaz of Muhlenberg Township and Maritza Loaiza of Muhlenberg Township. There are also four grandchildren, Alejandra, Galilea, Evi and Mya Sofia Loaiza. In addition, he is survived by nine siblings: Juvel, Gabriel, Fernando, Jorge, Ruben, Gisely, Lesbia, Amparo and Lucy. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.. Burial will be private at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020