Jose Manuel Feliciano, 26, of Reading, died unexpectedly Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was born March 4, 1993 in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Ana Cedeno and Alexis Feliciano. He attended the Reading Schools and had worked at Pratt industries as a machine operator. Jose loved being with his son and enjoyed being with family and friends. He also enjoyed driving his car and listening to music. Jose is survived by his fiancé, Amanda Pagan, one son, Julian Sincere Feliciano and three daughters, Yareliz Feliciano, Yineiry Matos, and Yahneissi Matos. He is also survived by his parents, Ana Cedeno and Alexis Feliciano, one sister, Johanna Ortiz, two brothers, Hector Ortiz and Carlos Morales, all of Reading. Also, one maternal grandmother, Elsa Rolon of Reading and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Alejandro Cedeno. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15th at 12:00 noon at the Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front Street, Reading, PA 19601. Viewing will be at the funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 noon. Interment will be at the convenience of the family In lieu of flowers, please consider the families "Go Fund Me account." www.facebook.com/donate/177505363526536/177505393526533/ Ministry of Comfort is entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front Street, Reading. MHarrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020