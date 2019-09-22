Home

Jose Sanchez


1927 - 2019
Jose Sanchez Obituary

Jose Francisco Sanchez, 92, of Reading, passed away Saturday at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Jose was born in Santiago, Dominican

Republic, on February 28, 1927, a son of the late Maxima (Zapata) Culles and Jose Maximo Sanchez Culles.

Visitation information will appear Monday on our web- site. Burial will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading, Pa.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
