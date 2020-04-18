|
Jose Manuel Gonzalez Santo, 70, of Reading, PA passed away Tuesday, April 14, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Jose was born in Puerto Plaza, Dominican Republic on March 4, 1950, a son of the late Juana Maria (Santos Castillo) and Jose Ramon Gonzalez Sanchez. He was the husband of Martina Martinez Seriano who survives him. Jose was employed as a Farmer. A Religious Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 23 at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA. which will be broadcast on our web site at the address below at 12 Noon. Interment at Charles Evans Cemetery Reading, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, Webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020