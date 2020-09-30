Joseph A. “Joe” Dombroski Joseph A. “Joe” Dombroski, 94, passed away September 26, 2020, in Phoebe Rehabilitation Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret E. “Peggy” (Condash) Dombroski with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ella (Osmolo) Dombroski. Joe was a graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School, and proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. Joe was a parishioner of Holy Guardian Angels RC Church, Laureldale. He was employed with Lucent Technologies for 31 years. Joe enjoyed trips to the casino, horse racing and watching his favorite teams the Eagles & Phillies. Surviving are two stepsons, John P, husband of Donna Marie Spangler of Reading and David J, husband of Carol Spangler of Kissimmee, FL. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jennifer, wife of James Burkhart of Reading, Alicia, wife of Bryan Noll of Reading, Andrew Spangler of Reading and Michael Spangler of VA and two great grandchildren, Eva and Ethan Noll. Joe was predeceased by five siblings, Helen Feeney, Josephine Keller, Florence Jagielski, Henry Dombroski and Eddie Dombroski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11am in Holy Guardian Angels, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605. Joe will be buried beside his beloved Peggy in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale where full military honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Co. Association of the Blind, 2020 Hampton Blvd., Reading, PA 19604. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Temple is assisting the Dombroski family. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com