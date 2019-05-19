Joseph A. Andrulevich, 88, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Friday, May 17th, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Joseph was born in West Hazelton, Pa., on May 20, 1930, a son of Alex Andrulevich. He was the husband of Sylvia (Nee Williams) Andrulevich. They were married for 60 years.

A member of Calvary United Church of Christ Reading, PA 19601, he served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

Joseph retired in maintenance at Met Ed, Reading, Pa., in 1995. He previously worked as a surveyor.

In addition to his wife, Sylvia, he is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Ashley and Jacob.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa G. Weir.

Visitation and service times will be announced in

Monday's Reading Eagle and on our website at the address below. Interment will follow at Charles Evans Cemetery Reading, Pa., with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Calvary United Church of Christ, 640 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., in Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



