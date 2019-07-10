Joseph C. "Joe" Azzolina, 79, of Sinking Spring, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, July 9, 2019, at the Reading

Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of Carmina (DeJesus) Azzolina, with whom he

celebrated 52 years of marriage. Born Febuary 28, 1940, in Reading, he was the son of Charles and Mary (Carro) Azzolina.

Joe was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School and also attended Kutztown University. He was a United States Army and Air Force Reservist. Joe was a loyal member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield, for over 51 years. He had a long and

successful career with Western Electric, formerly Lucent Technologies, for 36 years retiring as a department chief. Joe in his younger years enjoyed golf, tennis, handball,

basketball, running, working out at the gym and having lunch with friends at the YR Club.

In addition to his caring spouse, he is survived by his two loving children, Joe, husband of Erin Azzolina, San Jose, Calif.; and Lisa Leonard, Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. He is also survived by his three beautiful grandchildren: JJ

Leonard, Brooke Azzolina and Logan Azzolina; seven brothers and sisters-in-law: Manuel, husband of Nancy DeJesus, Marie Garrett, Filomena, wife of Paul Kilar, and Tony, husband of Diane DeJesus; nieces and nephews: Bob, husband of Amy Garrett, Brian, husband of Lynn DeJesus, LT, husband of Amy DeJesus, AnnMarie, wife of Mike Morganti, and Karen, wife of Ross Himmler; great-nieces and nephews: Mike, Lia, Brock, Brody, Nicole, Matthew and Luke.

Joe was predeceased by his son-in-law, Jeremy Leonard; sister-in-law, Rosa Bechtel; brother-in-law, Bob Garrett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Ignatius of Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Alban's Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the church.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

The Azzolina Family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the Reading Hospital and Tower Health Hospice Staff for their wonderful work and care of Joe

during this time.

