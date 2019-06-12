Joseph D. Berger, 71, of Reading, passed away June 9, 2019, at Penn State St. Joseph, where he was a patient.

He was the husband of the late Betty Jane (Peplau) Berger, who passed away December 25, 2017. They celebrated 50 years of

marriage prior to her passing. Born in

Reading, he was a son of the late Marion and Mabel H. (Yoh) Berger.

Joe was a maintenance worker at the

former Holy Name High School for over 25 years, retiring in 2009. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Schuylkill Fire Company, Engine 12 for many years. Joe walked

everywhere and was a fixture at Holy Name High School. He attended all their sporting events.

Joe is survived by his children, Kimberly A., wife of

Ronald L. Vaux Jr., Exeter Twp., Todd A. husband of Kelly L. Piazza, Cumru Twp.; his siblings: Betty, wife of Todd Brightbill, Sinking Spring, Beulah Screpesi, Kenhorst, Doris Reber, Temple, Gary German, Reading; his granddaughter, Nicole Marie, wife of Chris Lovato, Columbia, Mo.; and his great-grandchildren, Toby and Chloe McVay.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Bobby Berger, Billy Berger, Mary Ann Hartman and Barry Berger.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington.

Please remember Joe by making contributions to the Reading Area Firefighters Museum, 501 S. 5th Street,

Reading, PA 19602. www.kleefuneralhome.com.



