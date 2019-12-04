|
Joseph E. Binner Joseph E. Binner, 79, of Jefferson Township, passed away Friday, November 29th in his residence. Born in Upper Tulpehocken Twp., he was the son of the late Harvey Samuel Binner and Mabel Mae (Hollenbach) Binner. He proudly served in the U. S. Army. He retired form Dana Parish Division where he was employed for thirty four years. He then was employed by Dairy One for fifteen years as a milk route sampler. He was president of the Strausstown Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed assembling jigsaw puzzles, playing pool and classic cars. Surviving are two sons, Duane A. Binner and Jodie L. Binner and wife Rachel Blackwell both of Jefferson Twp. There are seven grandchildren, Ashlee, Alexa, Jenna, Danica, Stacey, Kristy, and Scott. There are six great grandchildren. Also, there are two siblings, Jean A. Haag and Richard H. Binner. He is predeceased by ten siblings. A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held on Saturday, December 21st beginning at 1:00 PM in the Strausstown Rod and Gun Club, 85 Club Road, Bethel, PA 19507. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Strausstown Rod and Gun Club. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019