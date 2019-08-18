Home

Joseph Russell Bressi, 62, of Columbia, Pa., passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at Lancaster General

Hospital.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph Vincent and Phyllis Floyd Christman Bressi.

Joe graduated from Kutztown University with a degree in Finance. Prior to retiring he held executive positions with credit unions in California and Maryland. He most

recently worked at Lowes in Lancaster. He enjoyed jazz music, fishing and building model ships. He was an

excellent carpenter and craftsman. He will be remembered as easygoing, gentle, and passionate about his interests and hobbies.

He is survived by his daughter, Maranda Bressi,

Lancaster, Pa.; son, Joseph Anthony Bressi, US Marine Corps deployed; a sister, Chrisan Herrod, married to

Colleen Murphy, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and two brothers, John C. Bressi, husband of Nayaret Opazo, Tuxpan,

Mexico, and James Austin, husband of Karen Bressi,

LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering of friends at the Doubletree in Reading, Pa., on Saturday,

August 17th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , 1301 York Road, Ste. 209, Lutherville, MD 21093. Please visit Joe's Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
