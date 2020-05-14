Joseph Brill, Jr., 67, of Oley, passed away May 13, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Renee (Burkey) Brill and they were married for 45 years. Born November 24, 1952 in Temple, PA, he was a son of the late Joseph and Rosa Jean (Reitnouer) Brill, Sr. Joe was employed by Dor-Mae Industries, Reading, for the past 50 years. He loved spending time with his family, playing bingo and poker, and enjoyed selling at the flea market. In addition to his wife he is survived by his two children: Denise, wife of Tony Laguidara of Reading and Steve, husband of Melissa Brill also of Reading. Also surviving are his three grandchildren: Evan, Emelia and Austin. Joseph is survived by his two brothers, Tim and Mike Brill and his sisters; Kathleen Kline, Roxanne Angstadt, Donna Francavage, Sherry Shultz and Mabel Hersman. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made St. Jude’s, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 14 to May 17, 2020.