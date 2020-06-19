Joseph C. Crisafulli Joseph C. Crisafulli, 77, died June 17th. He was the husband of Kaaren (Faller) Crisafulli. Joseph was a son of the late Sebastiano and Catherine S. (Miano) Crisafulli. He attended Central Catholic High School and Muhlenberg High School and was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church. For almost 40 years, Joseph owned and operated Joe Crisafulli General Contracting, until 1999. He then opened ”Joe’s Place”, Hyde Park, a bar he ran and loved for the last 20 years. Joseph is also survived by two sons: Joseph A., husband of Carol F. (Weik) Crisafulli and Anthony M. Crisafulli, companion of Shayla Hoffman. He was affectionately known as “pop-pop” to 8 grandchildren: Joseph S., husband of Michelle Crisafulli; Dustin, husband of Katie Hansell; Amanda, wife of Frank Emmerling; Derek Crisafulli; Allesondra (Crisafulli) Pritiskutch; Anthony Crisafulli; Ava Crisafulli and Riley Johnson and 11 great grandchildren. Joseph is also survived by a sister, Agnes Butto; a former daughter-in-law, Erica Crisafulli and several nieces and nephews. Viewings will be held Wednesday evening from 6 – 8 pm in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale and Thursday morning from 10 -11 am in Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 am in Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church with burial in Gethsemane Cemetery. For the full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.