Joseph C. Crisafulli Joseph C. Crisafulli, 77, died June 17th. He was the husband of Kaaren (Faller) Crisafulli. Joseph was a son of the late Sebastiano and Catherine S. (Miano) Crisafulli. He attended Central Catholic High School and Muhlenberg High School and was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church. For almost 40 years, Joseph owned and operated Joe Crisafulli General Contracting, until 1999. He then opened ”Joe’s Place”, Hyde Park, a bar he ran and loved for the last 20 years. Joseph is also survived by two sons: Joseph A., husband of Carol F. (Weik) Crisafulli and Anthony M. Crisafulli, companion of Shayla Hoffman. He was affectionately known as “pop-pop” to 8 grandchildren: Joseph S., husband of Michelle Crisafulli; Dustin, husband of Katie Hansell; Amanda, wife of Frank Emmerling; Derek Crisafulli; Allesondra (Crisafulli) Pritiskutch; Anthony Crisafulli; Ava Crisafulli and Riley Johnson and 11 great grandchildren. Joseph is also survived by a sister, Agnes Butto; a former daughter-in-law, Erica Crisafulli and several nieces and nephews. Viewings will be held Wednesday evening from 6 – 8 pm in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale and Thursday morning from 10 -11 am in Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 am in Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church with burial in Gethsemane Cemetery. For the full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com