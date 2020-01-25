|
Joseph I. Carrieri, 61, of Bernville, passed away on January 24, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph. He was the husband of Pamela S. (Eary) Carrieri. Joseph and Pamela met while at William Tennet High School in 1974 and married ten years later. Born in Abington, he was the son of the late Francis and Gloria (Epler) Carrieri. Joseph graduated from William Tennet High School in 1976. He was a relentlessly hard worker and took great pride driving his truck as a CDL driver; he drove over a million miles accident free. He loved deep sea fishing and the beach. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Nicole P. (David) Englehart, Reading, and their children: Adrian, Jordan, Tajah, Elijah, Savannah, and Mary; Angela C. Carrieri (Enoch John White, deceased), Reading; Matthew Joseph Carrieri, Bernville and his son Micah; Anthony Joseph Carrieri (fiancee Tori Lynn Kramer), Bernville; and Jonathan Joseph Carrieri (Hallie), Robesonia and their children, Oliver and Roman. One sister, Patrica Casto also survives him. He was predeceased by one sister, Patricia Castro. A prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020