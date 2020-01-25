Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:30 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Carrieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Carrieri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Carrieri Obituary
Joseph I. Carrieri, 61, of Bernville, passed away on January 24, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph. He was the husband of Pamela S. (Eary) Carrieri. Joseph and Pamela met while at William Tennet High School in 1974 and married ten years later. Born in Abington, he was the son of the late Francis and Gloria (Epler) Carrieri. Joseph graduated from William Tennet High School in 1976. He was a relentlessly hard worker and took great pride driving his truck as a CDL driver; he drove over a million miles accident free. He loved deep sea fishing and the beach. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children: Nicole P. (David) Englehart, Reading, and their children: Adrian, Jordan, Tajah, Elijah, Savannah, and Mary; Angela C. Carrieri (Enoch John White, deceased), Reading; Matthew Joseph Carrieri, Bernville and his son Micah; Anthony Joseph Carrieri (fiancee Tori Lynn Kramer), Bernville; and Jonathan Joseph Carrieri (Hallie), Robesonia and their children, Oliver and Roman. One sister, Patrica Casto also survives him. He was predeceased by one sister, Patricia Castro. A prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -