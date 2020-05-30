Joseph M. Cavanna, 70, of Reading, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his home, after a long battle with multiple health issues and many years of chronic pain. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Josephine (Corvelli) Cavanna, Leesport and the late Joseph Cavanna. He was a 1967 graduate of Central Catholic High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict. Joseph was a Beneficial Member of Victor Emmanuel, II and a member of The Teamsters for over 40 years. He enjoyed being on the open road as an over the road tractor trailer driver until his retirement. Joseph was an avid Miami Dolphins Fan and was patiently awaiting their return to greatness. He also enjoyed auto racing and was a life-long Dale Earnhardt Fan. Joseph had a rare type of charisma that made people want to be around him. His family is relieved that his pain and suffering is now over. Surviving is his son Kevin M., Spring Township, brother Richard A., husband of Christine, Fleetwood; sister Michele A. Heydt, wife of Kevin, Alsace Twp.; many nieces and nephews; one god daughter; and his former wife and best friend Cheryl L. (Stone) Cavanna. He is predeceased by his brother Robert W., husband of Gina, Reading. A private viewing was held for the family and close friends at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or the American Chronic Pain Association, PO Box 850, Rocklin, CA 95677. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.