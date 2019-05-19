Joseph Raymond "Ray" Chenger Jr., age 82, of

Wyomissing, Pa., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away of natural causes in his residence at The Highlands at

Wyomissing on May 17, 2019.

Born in Monongahela, Pa., on July 18, 1936, Ray was the son of the late Joseph Raymond Chenger Sr. and Mary (Simcic) Chenger. He was the loving husband of Blanche Myrl (Elliott) Chenger, who he married June 28, 1975.

He was a 1954 graduate of Monongahela High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. During his

working years, Ray was a member of the IBEW,

constructing electric distribution towers and was also

employed by Martin Marietta, Denver, Colo., Reading Crane and Engineering from 1972 to 1982, and Carpenter Technology in Reading from 1982 until his retirement in 1998.

He was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park, Reading, Pa.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Blanche; son-in law,

Daniel Rutkowski, of Shillington; stepgranddaughter,

Michelle Lynn Rutkowski; and seven grandchildren. Other survivors include his sister, Mary Ann, wife of Charles

Hillman, Monongahela, Pa.; and brother, Francis, of

Killeen, Texas.

Ray is predeceased by a brother, James; sisters, Patricia and Michol; his stepson, David Zerr; and stepdaughter, Lynn (Zerr) Rutkowski.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 1:00p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Guardian Angels R.C.C., 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605.

Bean Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements;

online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



