Joseph Chobot (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Tom and families Very sorry you lost your Dad this week...."
    - Paula Benjamin Basa
  • "THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!"
    - A.J. US Army Retired
Service Information
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA
18847
(570)-853-3127
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hennessey's Funeral Home
747 Jackson Ave.
Susquehanna, PA
Obituary
Joseph Chobot, 96, of State Route 171,

Susquehanna, Pa., passed away at his home on Monday, May 13, 2019.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Thomas and Anna (Horvah)

Chobot.

Joseph was predeceased by his loving wife, Dorothy

(Ondra) Chobot; brothers: Andrew, August, George and John Chobot; sisters: Antonia Chobot, Ann Chobot and Stella Pocius.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, J. Robert and Carol Chobot, and Thomas M. and Gwyneth Chobot; brother, Michael Chobot; grandchildren: Jayne, Jason, Joseph, Joshua, Sarah, Sara; and one predeceased grandson, Michael T. Chobot; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Joseph served in the United States Army during World War II as a sergeant in the 5th Army and was stationed in Italy. He moved to Susquehanna in September of 1953 with his wife Dorothy. He worked at Singer Furniture Factory in Hallstead, Pa., until 1966 when he began his own Upholstery Business, which he ran until his retirement in 1988. Joseph will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, Pa. Interment will be held in the St. John's Cemetery, Susquehanna, Pa.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 15, 2019
