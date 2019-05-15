Joseph Chobot, 96, of State Route 171,

Susquehanna, Pa., passed away at his home on Monday, May 13, 2019.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Thomas and Anna (Horvah)

Chobot.

Joseph was predeceased by his loving wife, Dorothy

(Ondra) Chobot; brothers: Andrew, August, George and John Chobot; sisters: Antonia Chobot, Ann Chobot and Stella Pocius.

He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, J. Robert and Carol Chobot, and Thomas M. and Gwyneth Chobot; brother, Michael Chobot; grandchildren: Jayne, Jason, Joseph, Joshua, Sarah, Sara; and one predeceased grandson, Michael T. Chobot; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Joseph served in the United States Army during World War II as a sergeant in the 5th Army and was stationed in Italy. He moved to Susquehanna in September of 1953 with his wife Dorothy. He worked at Singer Furniture Factory in Hallstead, Pa., until 1966 when he began his own Upholstery Business, which he ran until his retirement in 1988. Joseph will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, Pa. Interment will be held in the St. John's Cemetery, Susquehanna, Pa.



