Joseph P. "Joey" Ciatto, 65, of

Wyomissing, passed away February 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Joseph and Lucy (Ferrara) Ciatto, Wyomissing.

Joey was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, West Reading.

He was a loyal employee of Frank Ferrara & Son until 1998 and was employed by Ciatto Construction until

retirement. He was happy to hang out in the shop with his co-workers and buddies using his trusty handsaw to cut up skids for firewood.

Joey was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and enjoyed fishing, playing cards and the guitar. He will be especially remembered for his fun nature, kind smile and his love of meeting new people. If you needed a buddy to go for a ride, whether a boat, truck or golf cart, Joey was the first to

volunteer. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his devoted parents, he is survived by his two siblings, Gregory, husband of Catherine Ciatto,

Wyomissing; and Maria, wife of Todd Johnson, Norwell, Mass. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews:

Adrienne, Brian, Francesca, David, Samantha and Olivia; great-niece, Jillian; aunts, Rosemarie Feicht and Louise Ciatto; and many cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 740 Cherry St., West Reading, with burial to follow at

Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Sacred Heart R.C. Church, P.O. Box 6217,

Wyomissing, PA 19610. Online condolences may be

expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



