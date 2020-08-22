Joseph Ciatto, 99, of Wyomissing, passed away in his sleep on August 21, 2020. Born in Calatabiano in Sicily, Italy on March 11, 1921, Joe came to the US with his family when he was seven years old. He was the son of the late Filippo Sr. and Verna (Caltabiano) Ciatto, and predeceased by his son Joseph P. and his three brothers Salvatore, Rosario and Philip. He grew up in Reading and graduated from Reading High School in 1939. Joe served in the US Navy in the Pacific campaign during WWII (1942-1948). When he returned from the war, he worked at a Merritt’s Lumbar Yard until he became partners with his brother-in-law Harry Ferrara at Frank Ferrara & Son Construction. He served as president of Institutional Cabinetry for many years. Later he worked with his son, Gregory, at Ciatto Construction, retiring in 2009 at the age of 88. Joe was proud of the many beautiful homes he built for people within his community. Many of his jobs were sealed on a handshake. Joe married Lucy Ferrara Ciatto on January 22, 1949, and had three children: Joseph P. (deceased), Gregory (married to Catherine Bestwick Ciatto), and Maria (married to Leif Todd Johnson). Joe loved playing golf, he played many rounds at the Berkshire Country Club, followed by numerous games of gin. He also enjoyed spending the winter at his second home in Naples, FL. He loved walking the beach, collecting seashells and soaking up the sun. Joe was the consummate gentleman: kind, goodhearted, easygoing, hardworking and loved his family. His philosophy was to treat others the way you want to be treated. Joe built life-long friendships with everyone he interacted with. He was never too busy to ask how you were and genuinely cared about everyone he met. His family will remember him making his famous pancakes, building dollhouses and birthday signs, filling cannolis and tending to his fig trees with a smile. Joe is survived by his wife Lucy, children, Gregory and Maria, grandchildren: Adrienne, Brian, Francesca, David, Samantha, and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Jillian and Jordan. He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church. Thank you to Keystone Villa, Colombia Cottage and all of his caregivers for the exceptional care of our beloved Joe. Due to COVID-19, services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to John Paul II Center for Special Learning, 1092 Welsh Road, Shillington, PA 19607 or Sacred Heart RCC, P.O. Box 6217, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
