Joseph H. Cooper, 91, of Reading, transition to his heavenly home Wednesday, November 27, 2019 while at home surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born in Kingstree, South Carolina to the late Hamilton and Mabel (Gaskins) Cooper. He met the love of his life in 1954 and made Annie Mae Childs his wife. From this union brought five sons, Stanley L., Paul, Randolph, Don Juan and Andrew Cheney. Also seven daughters, Anna D., Janet M., Leatha, Starr R, Gloria B., Dorisa Cooper and Penny Templin. This brought 84 grand and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Annie Mae Cooper, a son, Joey Cooper and a daughter Shirley Burris. He was a member of the Laborers Union Local 1174 for over 30 years., and a member of the Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in Reading. Joseph was well known and loved in the community and church. He received numerous awards and accolades. He loved his family, friends and church. Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM214 S. 6th St., Reading, PA., with the Elder Kevin S. Glimp officiating. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 AM. Interment follows at the Berks County Memorial Garden, 201 Evansville Road, Fleetwood, Pennsylvania. Ministry of Comfort is entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home 222 North Front St., Reading, PA. Mharrisfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019