Joseph D. Knauer Joseph D. Knauer, Jr., 74, of Reading, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Judith D. (Vlot) Knauer. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph D. Sr. and Velma (Stanford) Knauer. Joe graduated from Pottstown High School in 1963 and from Peirce Jr. College in 1965. Following his service in the Navy, he completed his BS degree at Penn State University. He was a lifetime member and racer with the Sports Car Club of America. He worked in customer service and sales for most of his life, retiring in 2007. In addition to his wife Judith, Joe is survived by his sons David Hasbrouck, husband of Lisa (Havertown), Josh Hasbrouck (Center Valley), and grandchildren Olivia, Will, and Elianna. Other survivors include his sister, Susan Webster, husband of Stephen (Exeter Twp), and nephews Michael Webster, husband of Melissa, and Christopher Metz, husband of Courtney. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2020.