|
|
Joseph E. Boncoddo Joseph E. Boncoddo, 94, of Duncan, SC, passed away at home on Thursday April 9th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Frances (Ferrara) Boncoddo for over 68 years. Born in Reading, PA he was the son of Michael and Verna Boncoddo. Joseph served in the U S Army during WW2. After being honorably discharged, he entered the grocery store business owning Joe’s Food Market at Church and Pike Streets for over 25 years. Upon a successful career he sold the business and went to work for Giant Foods for over 13 years. He enjoyed and cherished spending time with his family and watching his favorite sport baseball. Joseph also enjoyed feasting on his favorite meals prepared by his beloved wife. Joseph is survived by his wife Frances, Son Michael, Daughter in law Bridget, grandchildren Michael and Stephanie along with a great granddaughter Alexis Ann. Funeral services TBD at Jesus our Risen Savior Catholic Church in Spartanburg, SC then the final resting place will be Gethsemane cemetery in Reading, Pa.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020