Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Wyomissing Chapel
2055 Reading Blvd.
West Lawn, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
West Wyomissing Chapel
2055 Reading Blvd.
West Lawn, PA
View Map
Joseph E. Cunnius Obituary
Joseph E. Cunnius, 78, of Wyomissing, formerly of West Lawn, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 6:26 a.m. in his residence. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Boltz) Cunnius, with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage in September. He attended Reading schools and was a volunteer fire fighter with the Reading Fire Department. He loved vacationing in Stone Harbor, N.J., and Jamaica. Born in Reading, Mr. Cunnius was the son of the late Walter A. and Florence M. (Focht) Cunnius. He was a member of West Wyomissing Chapel and was employed by Wells Fargo Security as a supervisor and then for Spartan Properties in Wyomissing as a building manager. In addition to his wife, Mr. Cunnius is survived by his son, Mark E. Cunnius, husband of Vickie L. Cunnius, of Wyomissing; and his granddaughter, Krystal Dacre, her husband, Mark; and his great-grandchildren: Lilliana, Ariana and Kaylee. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Brinker, wife of Dale Brinker, of Allentown; and his brother, Richard Cunnius, husband of Carla Cunnius, of Flying Hills. Memorial service will be held in West Wyomissing Chapel, 2055 Reading Blvd., West Lawn, PA 19609, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Dr. Brett J. Reider will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in West Wyomissing Chapel, Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Wyomissing Chapel at the above address or Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, in memory of Mr. Joseph E. Cunnius. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
