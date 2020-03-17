|
Joseph Edward Dziki, 96, formerly of Riverview Park, died March 16, 2020 at Columbia Cottage, Wyomissing. He was the widower of Virginia Mary (Analavage) Dziki, who passed away May 25, 2017. Born, April 4, 1923, he was a son of the late Jacob and Victoria (Heckmanski) Dziki. Joseph was a 1940 graduate of Reading High School, and a 1942 graduate of Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy, during World War II. He was chosen to attend Keystone Schools in Bedford, PA, for U.S. Naval training for radio operators; he completed the course in 1944. He served on the admiral staff of the U.S.S. Wasatch as well as the U.S.S. Blue Ridge. Joseph was employed as a tool and die maker, having worked at Hub Tool, Exeter Township; Textile Machine Works, Wyomissing and AT&T, Muhlenberg Township, where he retired from in 1983. He was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Muhlenberg Township. Joseph was a member of American Legion Post 929 Casimir Pulaski, where he served as past Vice President. Joseph loved bowling and golfing and, as a master of many fields, he could conquer any task at hand. Surviving are his two daughters: Christine S., wife of Robert F. Shugars, Jr. of Muhlenberg Township and Cynthia A., wife of James J. Snyder of Muhlenberg Township. Also surviving are his three grandchildren: Christopher D., husband of Kara L. Lambi; Matthew A. Shugars and Nathan L. Shugars and two great grandchildren, Robert J. Lambi and Remington P. Lambi. Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Joseph E. Dziki, Jr., who died August 24, 1985 and by his two sisters, Helen Sieber and Mary Hiestand. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 20th at 10 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10 a.m. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020