Joseph R. Ehrhart Sr., 65, of Reading, passed July 12th, in his residence.

He was the husband of Jean M. (Tomcho) Ehrhart. Born in Pottstown, Pa., he was the son of the late James R. and Evelyn (McCrone) Ehrhart.

Joseph worked for North American Film and also Bentley Harris as a maintenance mechanic.

He is survived by sons, Daniel J. Soos, husband of Roberta Soos, and Joseph R. Ehrhart Jr., husband of Christina Ehrhart; daughters, Donna J. (Soos), wife of Donald Gottshall, and Crystal G. (Ehrhart) Arndt; 7 grandchildren; brothers, James I. and Ralph Ehrhart; and a sister, Leona M. Domarosky.

He was predeceased by 3 brothers, Robert, Albert and James Ehrhart.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., in Calvary Baptist Church of Pottstown, 2096 New Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , 2451 Crystal Dr. Arlington, VA 22202 or Ascera Hospice, 7660 Imperial Way, Suite 410, Allentown, PA 18106. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



