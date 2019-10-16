|
|
Joseph G. Lucas Jr. Joseph G. Lucas Jr., 55, of Blandon, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born February 17, 1964, in West Reading, he was the son of Joseph G. and Kathleen L. (Weisser) Lucas, Temple. He and his wife, RoseAnn M. (Lord) Lucas, were married on April 13, 2002, in Leesport. Joe was a longtime auto mechanic. He worked for the City of Reading for 11 years in the Fleet Department and also for Howard’s Mobil, Reading. He was a 1982 graduate of Oley Valley High School and loved hunting and fishing. Surviving in addition to his wife, RoseAnn, are his children: Brooke C. (Lucas) Seiders, wife of Joshua L. Seiders, Kennedyville, Md., Samantha J. Lucas, companion of Brian Speer, Mt. Airy, N.C., Edward J. Kline II, Reading, and Knute A. Kline, Reading. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Brayden, Blake, Kyla May and Hensley; his sister, Tammy J. (Lucas) Lantz, wife of Frederick Lantz, Temple; his brother, Jamie L. Lucas, Temple; and by his grandmom, Betty J. Weisser, Laureldale. Memorial services for Joe will be held on Friday evening, October 18, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held Friday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Joe and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019