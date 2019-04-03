Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Gatto.

Joseph A. Gatto, 100, of Bern Township, and formerly of Dunmore, passed away

Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 7:30 a.m.,in his residence.

Born in New Jersey, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Providenzia (Campisi)

Gatto. He was the husband of the late Vera M. (Gasparri) Gatto who passed away October 13, 2013, after celebrating 70 years of marriage. He was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church and served in the United States Army during World War II, achieving the rank of technical sergeant.

After discharge, Joe played minor league baseball for the Boston Braves as a catcher until an ankle injury sidelined his career. He was employed by Bethlehem Steel in the

rebar department, then for the Reading Hospital as a meat cutter and meat department manager for 27 years until his retirement. After his retirement, he was employed by Ray's IGA in Sinking Spring as a meat cutter and meat department manager for 6 years.

Surviving are his children: Enrico J. Gatto, husband of the late Deborah J. Gatto, of Wernersville; Robert Gatto, husband of Michelle A. Gatto, of Exeter Township; and Ann M. Gatto, of Bern Township, with whom he last resided; his grandson, Donald J. Gatto, of Fleetwood; siblings: sister, Genevieve (Gatto) Malone, of Lancaster; and brother, Ernest Gatto, of Dunmore; two sisters-in-law, Ann (Gasparri)

Sabetta, of Scranton; and Elsie (Gasparri) Walsh, of

Sloatsburg, N.Y., as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one additional grandson, Michael R. Gatto; and 6 brothers and 2 sisters.

Joe loved sports, watching TV and being with his

"grandpets," Ruby and Tucker.

Funeral procession will depart Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Friday, April 5, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 247 Franklin St., Reading, at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in

