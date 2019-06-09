Joseph Conrad "Trey" Gilardone, age 65, and resident of Kutztown, passed away on June 3, 2019.

Born on October 27, 1953, in Virginville, Pa., Trey was the son of the late Joseph

Conrad Jr. and Darlene (Mays) Gilardone. Trey was a 1971 graduate of Kutztown Area High School. He attended Kutztown State College, Muhlenberg College and Valley Forge Military Academy. He also earned a certificate in electronics from Lincoln Technical School. Trey was

engaged in operations and bookkeeping for J.C. Gilardone & Sons - Virginville, over several periods of employment there. Trey owned and operated "T Enterprises" and created his own corporation and patented "Pennsylvania: A State of Mind," which dealt in textiles. Trey was also involved in real estate ventures and rental properties.

In his youth he participated in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Later, he volunteered for the Virginville Fire

Company. He learned to fly at the Kutztown Airport. He

enjoyed spelunking. Trey was indeed a happy-go-lucky guy. He loved to engage in conversation, which usually involved direct eye contact, a smile and laughter. Trey had a knack for addressing everyone by their name and was widely known in Kutztown. Trey was an avid motorcyclist and in his earlier years a diehard dirt biker. He was a member of the Tower dirt bikers club. A self-taught guitar player and collector, Trey loved jamming with his friends.

Trey is survived by his sisters, Joan C. (Gilardone) Boltz, Akron, Lancaster County, and Lori A. (Gilardone) Borkey, Kutztown. He is also survived by his Strachan and Mays cousins.

Visitation will be on June 11, 2019, starting at 9:30 a.m., until the time of the memorial service, which will begin at 10:30 a.m., at Hildenbrand Funeral Home, 346 W. Main St., Kutztown, Pa. A private inurnment will occur at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Trey can be made to the Kutztown Fire Company, P.O. Box 241, Kutztown, PA 19530, or the Community Fire Company of Virginville, 20 First St., P.O. Box 122, Virginville, PA 19564.



