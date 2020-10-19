Joseph Gill

1/
Joseph E. Gill, 96, of Douglassville, Union Twp., PA, passed away on October 16, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Phoenixville, PA, he was the son of the late John J. Gill and the late Mary (Swiczc) Gill. He was the widower of Gloria A. (Haas) Gill who passed in 2014, they were married for 68 yrs. Joe worked for Firestone Tire & Rubber for 35 yrs., and a member of the Firestone Choir in Pottstown, PA, was a bartender at the Douglassville Hotel for 40 yrs. He was instrumental in creating the Blackwood Golf Course and worked there for 25yrs. He was a member of various clubs: Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club, Monarch Fire Co., West End Fire Co., and Knight of Columbus in Stowe, PA. He served in the US Army in WWII in the European Theater, in the 310 Signal Battalion. Joe was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church. Joe’s interests were golfing, gardening, cooking, music, college sports, Phillies, Eagles, and 76ers. Surviving Joe are: 1 daughter: Sandra A. Gill, wife of Barry Casey of Oley, PA; 2 sons: Robert E. Gill, husband of Donna of Pottstown, PA, John J. Gill, husband of Debra of Union Twp., PA.; 1 sister: Dorothy Valerio, wife of Nick of Phoenixville, PA; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. He was predeceased by 1 sister: Frances Conwell and 1 brother: Raymond “Jimmy” Gill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church, 905 Chestnut St. Douglassville, PA 19518. There will be a visitation held at the church on Wednesday prior to mass from 9:00am-10:30am. Due to COVID-19, burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception RC Church at the above address. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
October 19, 2020
My condolences to the family on your dad's passing. You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Mickey (Barbera) Murray
Neighbor
