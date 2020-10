Joseph Hehn

Joseph Paul Hehn, 88, of Hellertown, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Fountain Hill. Joe was born in Reading on Dec. 12, 1931 to the late Joseph and Margaret (Kocan) Hehn. Joseph attended Notre Dame University as an education major and completed his degree at Fordham University. Joe’s first teaching assignment was at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Elementary School – Bronx, NY. He later taught at various Catholic elementary schools in PA. He also worked as the public relations director for the former Ritter-Berger Inc. – Allentown. Joseph also taught courses on old time radio at Muhlenberg College and Cedar Crest College. Joe was known by many as “Captain Radio”. He was an honorary member of Broadcast Pioneers of America. Joseph made numerous guest appearances on radio stations throughout PA for 24 years talking about radio’s “Golden Age” of programs. He made at least 135 trips per year to area nursing homes presenting musical shows on old time radio. During these years, Joe had made almost 5000 appearances in over 200 nursing homes from Philadelphia to Scranton. Joseph was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, Hellertown. He was an avid enthusiast and lifelong follower of Notre Dame football. SURVIVORS Siblings: Dolores Hehn of Shillington, Robert Hehn (Dianne) of Audubon, James Hehn of Shillington; sister-in-law: Anita Hehn of Ocala FL; nieces and nephews; friend: Manuel DeCeia of Bethlehem. Joe is predeceased by brother: Paul. SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call 9 to 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Church, 1408 Easton Rd, Hellertown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery, Lebanon. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com . Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, 18055.