Joseph Hightower, 83, of Wyomissing, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Monday, December 30, 2019, in Mifflin Center. He is survived by his wife, Fran Weaver-Hightower. Joe was born in Aiken, S.C., on November 22, 1936, a son of the late Robert and Ella (Griffen) Hightower. Joe was an Army veteran and a member of True Faith Independent Holiness Church where he also served as a Deacon. He was employed by Birdsboro Steel as a welder for 20 years and Dana in maintenance for 15 years retiring at both places of employment. Joseph was a great cook and loved to eat. He is also survived by his children: Jacqueline Hightower and her wife, Jane Curtis, of Reading; Jeremiah Lamont Hightower, of Wilkes- Barre, Pa.; James Weaver, of N.C.; Tonya Hightower Waller, of Reading; Dr. Alixis Rhodes, of Calif.; Mary Rhodes, of Reading; his siblings: Mamie Sims, of Aiken, S.C.; Juanita Abney, of Aiken, S.C.; George Hightower and his wife, Vivian Hightower, of Reading; William and his wife, Cassie Merriweather, of Reading; seven grandchildren: Corey Waller, Daija Hightower, Sydney Hightower, Champ Hightower, Marqueysha Williams, Shadeya Spencer, Laylian Cintron; and one great-granddaughter, Keyessence Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. Also his beloved cat, “Fluffy.” Joseph was predeceased by his son, Joseph Hightower Jr. Celebration of Life Services will be Thursday, 11:00 a.m., January 9, 2020, at St John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 426 S 7th St., Reading PA 19602. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Thursday, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., in the church. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020