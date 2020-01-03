Home

POWERED BY

Services
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St John’s Missionary Baptist Church
426 S 7th St.
Reading, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St John’s Missionary Baptist Church
426 S 7th St.
Reading, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hightower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Hightower


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Hightower Obituary
Joseph Hightower, 83, of Wyomissing, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Monday, December 30, 2019, in Mifflin Center. He is survived by his wife, Fran Weaver-Hightower. Joe was born in Aiken, S.C., on November 22, 1936, a son of the late Robert and Ella (Griffen) Hightower. Joe was an Army veteran and a member of True Faith Independent Holiness Church where he also served as a Deacon. He was employed by Birdsboro Steel as a welder for 20 years and Dana in maintenance for 15 years retiring at both places of employment. Joseph was a great cook and loved to eat. He is also survived by his children: Jacqueline Hightower and her wife, Jane Curtis, of Reading; Jeremiah Lamont Hightower, of Wilkes- Barre, Pa.; James Weaver, of N.C.; Tonya Hightower Waller, of Reading; Dr. Alixis Rhodes, of Calif.; Mary Rhodes, of Reading; his siblings: Mamie Sims, of Aiken, S.C.; Juanita Abney, of Aiken, S.C.; George Hightower and his wife, Vivian Hightower, of Reading; William and his wife, Cassie Merriweather, of Reading; seven grandchildren: Corey Waller, Daija Hightower, Sydney Hightower, Champ Hightower, Marqueysha Williams, Shadeya Spencer, Laylian Cintron; and one great-granddaughter, Keyessence Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. Also his beloved cat, “Fluffy.” Joseph was predeceased by his son, Joseph Hightower Jr. Celebration of Life Services will be Thursday, 11:00 a.m., January 9, 2020, at St John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 426 S 7th St., Reading PA 19602. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Thursday, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., in the church. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -