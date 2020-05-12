Joseph J. Ferro, 91, of Blandon, passed away on May 10, 2020 in his residence. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Carmelo and Caroline (Danzi) Ferro. Surviving him is a loving wife, Patricia A. (Weihrer) Ferro. Also surviving are his children; Joseph P. husband of Kim Ferro, of Whitford Hills, John G. of Hyde Park, James C. of Blandon, Pamela J. wife of Mark Bellanca of Muhlenberg Township, Angela M. wife of Robert Mitzel of West Lawn and Janice L. wife of John Lorah of Stevens. There are ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. As well as a brother; William J. Ferro of Florida. He is predeceased by a brother; Orlando Ferro and a sister; Mary V. Pauley. Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. He was formerly employed as an engineer at Lucent Technologies, Inc. He enjoyed gardening and model trains. He would often assist his son at the produce stand at Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. All services will be private. Entombment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 17, 2020.