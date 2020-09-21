Joseph J. Ross, Jr. Joseph J. Ross, Jr., 90, of West Lawn, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:45 pm in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Rita T. (Fusaro) Ross who passed away July 15, 1994. Born in Reading he was the son of the late Joseph J. Ross, Sr. Mr. Ross was a member of Saint Ignatius Loyola RCC where he served as an usher. He was employed as a tool & die maker at Arrow International for 45 years retiring in 1994 and then worked part time at Precision Medical Products in Denver, PA. He is survived by his daughters Cynthia M. Leukus, wife of Andrew A. Leukus of Wernersville; Judith A. Hole, wife of Scott M. Hole of Wyomissing; grandchildren Joseph Hole, husband of Kimberly Hole; Jennifer Hole, wife of Caralee Crary; Jessica Saunders, wife of Steven Saunders; great grandchildren Joshua, Calleigh, Benjamin, Carson, Chase, Brett Hole and Evan and Colin Saunders. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com