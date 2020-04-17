|
Joseph James Flynn, Jr. JOSEPH JAMES FLYNN, JR – Joseph James “Jim” Flynn, Jr., 77 of Winter Park, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded with love by his family. Jim was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 17, 1942, and as a young child the family moved to Pennsylvania. He graduated from Muhlenberg Township High School in 1960 and attended the University of Pennsylvania earning a bachelor’s in architecture before joining the United States Marine Corps. During his time as a Captain in the USMC, he served his country in the Vietnam War from 1965 -1968. Upon his return from Vietnam he continued his education and earned a master’s in architecture from the University of Pennsylvania. Jim was well respected by his colleagues, a longstanding member of The American Institute of Architects, and a pioneer of Construction Management practices in Florida, Missouri and internationally. His over three-decade career in real estate development, urban planning, architecture, campus planning, project management, design-build, construction management, and program management took him on many adventures around the globe. Jim absolutely loved his job and never viewed it as a work, but as his passion. In 2006 Jim retired from his professional life, after being diagnosed with heart disease that was later discovered to have been caused by his exposure to Agent Orange during his time in Vietnam. He took on this disease as he did everything; he never complained and handled each roadblock with strength, honor and courage. Jim’s greatest joy in life was his family. He loved when everyone was together. Whether it was for coffee in the morning or ice cream any time, his favorite times were when everyone was nearby. He often enjoyed family trips to the beach, long afternoon drives, and road trips to spend holidays with his parents in his hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania. Jim had a passion for home renovation; together with his wife they transformed horrific houses into homes filled with love and laughter. Jim loved his grandchildren and grand dogs and was lovingly called “Oldie” by many that knew him well. He will be greatly missed. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 39 years, Patricia Crahan Flynn, his children; Ian T. Hart of Winter Park, FL, Brigid (Craig) McIntyre of Kobe, Japan, Sarah Aislinn “AZ” (C.J.) Thomas of Winter Park, FL, his grandchildren Lucy McIntyre of Boston, MA and John McIntyre of Kobe, Japan, his sister Jean (Rick) Fetterman of Chapel Hill, NC, his cousin Carol (Steve) Ratko of Elkins Park, PA, and the Crahan Family of Monument Beach, MA, as well as his loving and loyal four-legged companion, Henry Puppy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Joseph J. Flynn, Sr., and his son James Patrick Flynn. Due to the current global health crisis, the family is planning a memorial service for a later time, once it is safe for friends and family to gather.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020