Joseph Kapelski Sr.
Joseph F. Kapelski, Sr., 78, of Harrisburg, passed away July 21, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Linda J. (Young) Kapelski. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Francis and Helen (Guzanowski) Kapelski. Joseph was a graduate of West Reading High School. He was a U.S. Airforce veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Joseph was employed by IBM as a technician for 38 years, retiring in March 1993. He loved animals, gardening and shooting at the gun range. Joseph was a lifetime member of the Colonial Park Fire Company #1 and a member of the Flotilla Commander Coast Guard Auxiliary 5-3. He was a loving husband, father, brother and great friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Joseph F., Jr., husband of Laura Kapelski, Camp Hill, PA and Janel L., wife of Jonathan Whitehart, Clarksburg, MD; one sister, Joanne T. Gingrich, Antelope, CA; one step-grandson, Tristan Whitehart; one sister-in-law, Becky Kapelski and three nephews: Michael Gingrich, Drew Kapelski and Tait Kapelski. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward H. Kapelski and his brother-in-law, Ralph Gingrich. Services will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
