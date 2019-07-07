Joe Kurlansik passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Greenspring Community Medical Center in Springfield, Va.

Joe was born on February 2, 1927, in Easton, Pa., the son of David Kurlansik and Helen (Berkowitz) Kurlansik.

He is survived by his wife and cruise partner of 67 years, Helen (Engelson) Kurlansik; his two daughters, Sheila Blatt, of North Wildwood, N.J., and Brenda Kurlansik, of Alexandria, Va.; his two longtime sons-in-law, Garry Blatt and Ed Walker; his five grandchildren: Garrett (Mary), Justin (Marcie), Ryan (Leighann), Claire and Celeste; his five great-grandchildren: Jacob, Austin, Gracie, Will, and Samuel; and many other close relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Joe graduated from Easton High School. After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, Joe resumed studies at Penn State University, and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in electrical engineering. Joe then practiced electrical engineering in industry for nearly 20 years, before opening his Army-Navy Store on Fifth Street Highway in Reading, Pa., in 1969. Residents of Reading and the surrounding area will remember Joe's personal, active oversight of his family business, along with his daughter Sheila and his son-in-law Garry, supplying clothes, equipment, and accessories, at reasonable prices, to the area's workers, hunters, fishermen, campers, and many others.

Joe had a dry sense of humor, which was ever present even during his waning years that required three a week

dialysis treatments. An avid collector, he was always on the hunt for a deal, whether at auctions, at flea markets, on ebay, or otherwise. Those who knew him well will especially always remember his collection of hundreds of Kenner's Milky Cows at his homes in Wyomissing, Pa., Alexandria, Va., Lake Worth, Fla., and Greenspring, the idea for which came from his daughter Brenda's ownership of just one such cow back in the day.

Although there will be no formal funeral or memorial service, the immediate family looks forward to hearing from Joe's relatives and friends if, when, and in whatever way they may wish to touch base.

Memorial donations may be made to Jewish War Veterans of the USA, Penn State College of Engineering, or a . Online condolences may be left at: www.novacremate.com.



