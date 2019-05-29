Joseph Daniel Lasky, 94, of Reading, passed away peacefully in the Phoenixville Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Lillian (George) Lasky.

Born in Reading on November 20, 1924,

Joseph was a son of the late Joseph Daniel Sr. and Lottie (Stajkowski) Lasky.

Joseph was a U.S. Army veteran having served in both the European and African campaigns where he was awarded a Bronze Star. He was a lifetime member of the

Combat Infantryman's Association and a lifetime member of the 102nd Infantry

Division Association.

He was employed for over 40 years with the City of

Reading Water Bureau where he retired in 1994 as the

assistant superintendent.

Joseph converted to Greek Orthodoxy when he married Lillian and he became very devoted to his church, Sts.

Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. He was a former member of church council and was a past president and treasurer of the Hellenic Choral Society. He sang in the choir, baked bread for church events and was a bazaar greeter at the Greek Festival.

He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Lodge #549 where he completed his three degrees and served as a Master and Mason and a brother of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, predecessor to Shriners International.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association, American Legion and VFW, and was past secretary of the Kenhorst Lions Club. He was also a sustaining member of the Republican National Committee and a lifetime supporter of the Olivet's, Reading Hot Stover's and Boys Town.

Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, collecting coins and fine dining. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies fan. He loved to soak up history and General Patton was his favorite to read up on. He was also known to be very fashionable; his favorites were Paul

Frederick and Jos. A. Banks.

Surviving is his daughter, JoAnn (Lasky) Ruchlewicz and her husband, Walter; two grandsons, Samuel C. Ruchlewicz and his wife, Megan E., and Alan J. "AJ" Ruchlewicz.

Funeral services for Joseph will be at 10:30 a.m., on

Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, with Father Thomas J. Pappalas as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a viewing in the church on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Joseph will be laid to rest in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp., is honored to serve the family.

Joseph enjoyed going to Angelica Creek to reflect so

memorial donations may be made to the Angelica Creek Watershed at www.berksnature.org.

