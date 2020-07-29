Joseph Lempergel, Jr. Joseph Lempergel, Jr., 79, of Bernville, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Fern D. (Woomer) Lempergel, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage with on Dec. 21st. Joseph, a son of the late Joseph and Vera (Norton) Lempergel, Sr., was born in Trenton, NJ. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Cynthia A. Kline, Kenny M. Lempergel, and Mary J. Lempergel; five siblings, Irene, Henry, Nancy, Mary, and Stanley; six grandchildren, Melissa, Amanda, John, Amber, Christopher, and Mathew; and three great grandchildren. He also leaves his three dogs; Bear, Cloud, Slushie. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming. He also liked to travel and spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services are private. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
