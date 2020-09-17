Joesph Leo “Joe” Gross Joseph Leo “Joe” Gross peacefully joined his beloved Betty, his wife of 58 years, in heaven on Thursday, September 17, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was the proud and devoted father of seven, grandfather of 19, and great-grandfather of four. Born May 22, 1924, Joe was the son of the late Leo A. and Catherine E. (Christel) Gross. He was a 1943 graduate of Central Catholic High School. After graduating with an associate’s degree from Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute, he worked for 44 years as a machinist at Textile Machine Works/Rockwell International before retiring. Joe sang in the choirs at both St. Paul’s Church, Reading, and Sacred Heart Church, West Reading. His love of singing led to his membership with the Reading Liederkranz Singers for many years. Joe taught himself to play the organ and piano and he entertained friends and family throughout his life with his music. He was an avid gardener. Joe’s selfless commitment to others was exhibited in his tireless gardening work for many neighbors, as well as countless volunteer hours for the Holy Name High School Band Boosters and Extravaganza events. Joe enjoyed the holidays, especially decorating for Christmas and planning “themed” Christmas trees. He also loved pyrotechnics and enjoyed staging annual 4th of July displays. Joe made everyone laugh with his wonderful sense of humor, recycling his old material for his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joseph is survived by seven children: Cecilia Rose (Robert), Wayne, PA; Marian Cain (William), Exeter Township, PA; Karl, Marietta, PA; Anne Melito, Perkasie, PA; Eric (husband of Erika), Perkasie, PA; Amy McMillan (Joseph), Greenville, NC; and Judith Jones (John), Bernville, PA. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and sisters Mary Noll, widow of Elmer, Laureldale, PA and Gertrude Bellanca, widow of Samuel, Temple, PA. Joseph was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Adams) and brother Eugene. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Entombment will be in Gethsemane Mausoleum. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic at cleftclinic.org
or 223 N. Lime Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to the Reading Liederkranz Singers, PO Box 4338, Reading, PA 19606. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhome.com
.