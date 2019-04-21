Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Leonzi Jr..

Joseph P. Leonzi Jr., of Hometown, passed away at the age of 80, Friday evening, in Miners Memorial Medical Center.

Joseph was born September 17, 1938, in Coaldale State General Hospital to Joseph Leonzi and Julia (Susko) Leonzi.

He graduated from Marian Catholic High School in 1956, and later graduated from Villanova University in 1961. He had a long and successful teaching and coaching career in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Joe taught at St. Peters High School, New Brunswick, N.J., Margate City, N.J.,

public schools, Westfield, N.J. ,public schools, Marian

Catholic High School, Tamaqua, Pa., and Hamburg Area High School, Hamburg, Pa. As a head football coach he guided Panther Valley High School to their first District 11 championship in 1987, and was selected as coach of the year. He was also inducted into the Carbon County Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. Joe was an avid golfer and a huge

Villanova basketball fan. He also owned and operated

Joseph's Driving School for over three decades.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Julia Leonzi; and a brother, Albert.

He is survived by his wife, Madeline, of 58 years; and a son Paul; granddaughter, Danielle and her husband,

Andrew Connor; granddaughter, Nicole and her husband, Tyler Baliet; and brother-in-law, Robert Sotnik; and

several nieces; and a nephew.

Joe was a member of St. John the XXIII Catholic Church, Tamaqua, PA.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on

Wednesday, April 24, at St. John the XXIII Catholic Church, Tamaqua, Pa. Interment to follow at Sky-View

Memorial Park, Tamaqua, Pa. Friends and relatives may call from 6-9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Tamaqua, Pa.



