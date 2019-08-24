|
Joseph A. Lupia Sr., 89, formerly of
Muhlenberg, passed away August 22, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by his
loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Maria
Teresa (Elia) Lupia, with whom he
celebrated 62 years of marriage. Born in Sersale, Catanzaro, Italy, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Concetta (DiFazio) Lupia.
Joe was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman
Catholic Church. He was a stone mason and owner and
operator of Joseph A. Lupia General Contractor, for over 40 years retiring in 2005. Much of Joe's natural stone work can be seen at Reading Country Club, Golden Oaks Country Club, Wyomissing Library and former Safari Lounge.
Joe was a hard-working man and provider for his family. He enjoyed making wine, tending to his fig trees, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his four children: Joseph A. (Tony) Jr., husband of Cheryl Lupia, Muhlenberg Twp.; Pat Lupia, companion of Inna Svetacheva-Knorr, Muhlenberg Twp.; Lydia L., wife of Jamie Simmons,
Birdsboro; and Frank, husband of Sharon Lupia, Temple. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Derek, husband of Charlotte Lupia, Deidre, Deanna, Erika, wife of Mark Lebo, Alexandra, wife of James Gordon, Joseph C. Lupia , Douglas Richardson, Maria Richardson, companion of
Justin Andresen, Lucas Richardson, and Justin P. Lupia; and five great-grandchildren.
Joe was predeceased by his daughter, Mary C. Lupia, and seven siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Guardian Angels
Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday, August 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611 and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the church.
Contributions in honor of Joe, can be made to the , 610 Community Way,
Lancaster, PA 17603 or Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 2745A Leisczs Bridge Rd., Reading, PA 19605. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at:
www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.