Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc.
739 Penn Ave
West Reading, PA
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church
3121 Kutztown Rd
Reading, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church
3121 Kutztown Rd
Reading, PA
Joseph Lupia Sr.


1930 - 2019
Joseph Lupia Sr. Obituary

Joseph A. Lupia Sr., 89, formerly of

Muhlenberg, passed away August 22, 2019, in St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by his

loving family.

He was the beloved husband of Maria

Teresa (Elia) Lupia, with whom he

celebrated 62 years of marriage. Born in Sersale, Catanzaro, Italy, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Concetta (DiFazio) Lupia.

Joe was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman

Catholic Church. He was a stone mason and owner and

operator of Joseph A. Lupia General Contractor, for over 40 years retiring in 2005. Much of Joe's natural stone work can be seen at Reading Country Club, Golden Oaks Country Club, Wyomissing Library and former Safari Lounge.

Joe was a hard-working man and provider for his family. He enjoyed making wine, tending to his fig trees, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his four children: Joseph A. (Tony) Jr., husband of Cheryl Lupia, Muhlenberg Twp.; Pat Lupia, companion of Inna Svetacheva-Knorr, Muhlenberg Twp.; Lydia L., wife of Jamie Simmons,

Birdsboro; and Frank, husband of Sharon Lupia, Temple. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Derek, husband of Charlotte Lupia, Deidre, Deanna, Erika, wife of Mark Lebo, Alexandra, wife of James Gordon, Joseph C. Lupia , Douglas Richardson, Maria Richardson, companion of

Justin Andresen, Lucas Richardson, and Justin P. Lupia; and five great-grandchildren.

Joe was predeceased by his daughter, Mary C. Lupia, and seven siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Guardian Angels

Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday, August 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611 and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the church.

Contributions in honor of Joe, can be made to the , 610 Community Way,

Lancaster, PA 17603 or Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 2745A Leisczs Bridge Rd., Reading, PA 19605. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at:

www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
