Joseph M. Antosy Joseph Michael Antosy, 64, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. He was the husband of Michelle (Lacey) Antosy. Born in Reading, Joe was the son of the late John and Jane (McDevitt) Antosy. He was a graduate of Holy Name High School. His most cherished role was that of being a loving family man and “Papa Joe” to his grandchildren. He had the most generous heart of anyone you knew. To know Joe was to know a good time. He was the embodiment of unconditional love, especially to his wife and children. He was your biggest fan, a most selfless person, always putting others before himself. He was passionate about Philadelphia sports, and loved the music of his generation. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his children Michael Antosy, husband of Chelsea Antosy of Los Angeles; Robert Antosy, husband of Erin Antosy of Wyomissing; Peter Antosy of Wyomissing; Carley Antosy of West Lawn and his grandchildren Benjamin and Jude. He is also survived by his siblings Jack Antosy of Texas, Clare Hollenbacher, wife of Craig Hollenbacher of Sinking Spring; Fran Antosy of Reading; Jean Ruhl, wife of Rick Ruhl of Reading; Barb Nawa, wife of Jim Nawa of Reading; Terry Springer, wife of Mike Springer of York. Mass of Christian Ceremony will be celebrated in Saint Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Alban’s Drive, Sinking Spring on Monday August 10th at 11 AM. The family requests that all in attendance respect social distancing and masking practices. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In the practice of how Joe put others before himself, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Joseph M. Antosy. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.