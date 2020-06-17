Joseph M. Hanson Joseph M. Hanson, Jr., 54, of Reinholds, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Reading Hospital-Tower Health. He was born in Ephrata to the late Joseph M. and Ethel L. (Miller) Hanson and was the fiance` of Linda L. Kerschner. Joseph was a 1983 graduate of Wilson High School. He was the owner/operator of J & L Auto. A member of Marion Rod & Gun and Cushion Peak Rod & Gun, Joseph had an extensive love of motorcycles, the ability to make people laugh, and he loved his nephews, nieces, and the children of his friends. Joseph loved going to his cabin in the mountains of Sullivan County. He was well known and loved by all. In addition to his fiance`, Joseph is survived by five siblings, Michael Brugger and wife Annie, Susan Hildebran and husband Nick, Diane Butkus, Kevin Brugger and wife Eileen, David Brugger and companion Donna Cassler; and a step-sister, Lori Drupp. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Mohn’s Hill Evangelical Church, 708 Mohn’s Hill Road, Reading. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm, with Rev. Ken Ogden officiating. Interment will take place in the Mohn’s Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Joseph’s memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, East Central PA Chapter, 906 Penn Ave., Suite LL, Wyomissing, PA, 19610 or Kidney Assoc. of Lancaster County, c/o LGH Health Campus, 2100 Harrisburg Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17604 . Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.