Joseph M. Hanson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph M. Hanson Joseph M. Hanson, Jr., 54, of Reinholds, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Reading Hospital-Tower Health. He was born in Ephrata to the late Joseph M. and Ethel L. (Miller) Hanson and was the fiance` of Linda L. Kerschner. Joseph was a 1983 graduate of Wilson High School. He was the owner/operator of J & L Auto. A member of Marion Rod & Gun and Cushion Peak Rod & Gun, Joseph had an extensive love of motorcycles, the ability to make people laugh, and he loved his nephews, nieces, and the children of his friends. Joseph loved going to his cabin in the mountains of Sullivan County. He was well known and loved by all. In addition to his fiance`, Joseph is survived by five siblings, Michael Brugger and wife Annie, Susan Hildebran and husband Nick, Diane Butkus, Kevin Brugger and wife Eileen, David Brugger and companion Donna Cassler; and a step-sister, Lori Drupp. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Mohn’s Hill Evangelical Church, 708 Mohn’s Hill Road, Reading. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm, with Rev. Ken Ogden officiating. Interment will take place in the Mohn’s Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Joseph’s memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, East Central PA Chapter, 906 Penn Ave., Suite LL, Wyomissing, PA, 19610 or Kidney Assoc. of Lancaster County, c/o LGH Health Campus, 2100 Harrisburg Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17604 . Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mohn’s Hill Evangelical Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mohn’s Hill Evangelical Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Crematory Services Inc
533 Walnut St
Denver, PA 17517
(717) 336-6531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved