Joseph M. Madara Joseph M. Madara, 37, of Myerstown, passed away Saturday, November 14th, at his residence. Joseph was born in Reading on September 5, 1983, a son of Jean E. Knarr, of Reading and the late Ronald R. Madara. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School Class of 2000 and worked as a Tattoo Artist for over 20 years. He worked at Uptown Ink in Reading for last 7 years. Joseph is survived by his girlfriend, Carolyn Martin, of Myerstown, two daughters; Milla L. Madara, of West Reading; Nolzia S. Madara, of Myerstown and son, Sully M. Madara, of West Reading. Joseph is also survived by two brothers, Michael G. Madara, husband of Beverly, of Adamstown and Mark A. Madara, husband of Dawn, of Muhlenberg Township. Services are private at the convenience of family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
.