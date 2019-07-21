Joseph C. Marco Jr., 90, of Virginville, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in his residence with his family by his side.

He was the husband of Marilyn A. (Kearney) Marco, to whom he married in 1953.

Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Joseph C. Sr., and Lillian (Zebe) Marco.

Joseph worked in management for many years.

He was a Boy Scout leader in New York and

Pennsylvania. Joseph loved boats and boating on the

Hudson River. He enjoyed assembling model boats and

airplanes. Joseph also enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid "do it yourselfer."

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Joseph C. Marco III, Allentown, Carol A. (Marco), wife of Richard Taylor, Tecumseh, Oklahoma, Rosemarie Marco, wife of Shellie Polins, Tamarac, Florida, and Lawrence R. "Larry" Marco, Virginville; four grandchildren: Jenette Taylor,

Richard "Lazlo" Taylor, Gregory Polins and Michelle

Norris; and two great-grandchildren.

Joseph was predeceased by a brother, Robert Marco; and a sister, Jane Fisher.

A celebration of Joseph's life will be held on August 3, 2019, with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m., and a service beginning at 3:30 p.m., at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, PA 19533. For online

condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



