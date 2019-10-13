Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
For more information about
Joseph Matijasich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at his home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Matijasich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Matijasich


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Matijasich Obituary
Joseph P Matijasich Jr. Joseph P Matijasich Jr., 71, of Delray Beach, Fla. and formerly of Reading, Pa., passed away on October 10, 2019, after bravely fighting glioblastoma for several months. Joe graduated from Reading High School in 1966 and studied accounting at Reading Business Institute, graduating in 1968. He started his own accounting practice in 1975. Joe took great pride in the relationships with his clients in Pennsylvania and Florida. He considered each a close friend. Joe’s uplifting personality and sense of humor left a lasting impression on everyone he knew. He loved golfing with his buddies, listening to the blues, going on fishing trips, spending time at the beach club and, above all, being with his family. Joe is survived by his two sons, Richard and Thomas Matijasich; five (soon to be six) grandchildren; and sister, Ann. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Lorne and Sons Funeral Home, 745 N.E. 6th Ave Delray Beach. His Florida friends are invited to celebrate his life October 15, 2019, between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at his home. A memorial luncheon will be held for his Pa. friends on a future date. Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, Fla. (www.LorneandSons.com) in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now