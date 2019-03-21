Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph McGee.

Joseph Martin McGee, 75, of West

Reading, passed away March 20, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

He was the loving husband of Joan T. (Caulfield) McGee. They married June 18, 1966.

Born in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Margaret W. (McDonald) McGee.

He was a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School,

Harrisburg, and Pierce College, Philadelphia, where he was a member of the Pi Sigma Chi Fraternity while earning an associate degree.

Joseph worked his entire life in sales.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading, where he served as a Eucharist

Minister and head usher.

Joseph will be remembered for many things including his love of the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Notre Dame and St. Joe's basketball as well as coaching basketball at Sacred Heart School. Joe never told a story that the truth made better.

He was a charter member of the Berks County Ancient Order of Hibernians and member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus and Color Guard.

Joseph, known by his loving grandchildren as "Grumpy," will leave quarters for them to find.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Mary Kathleen, West Reading, Joseph James, Pennside, and Meghan Elizabeth (Michael) Pickup, West Lawn; and six grandchildren: Caitlin, Allison, Jillian, Colin, Cassidy and DJ.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading, with interment to follow at

Gethsemane Mausoleum. Friends may call Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart CYO Basketball Organization, P.O. Box 6217

Reading, PA 19610. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online

condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



