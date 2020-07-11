1/1
Joseph Miley
1958 - 2020
Joseph J. Miley 61, of Reading, passed away Thursday July 9, 2020 in Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Tracey M. (Kemp) Miley. Joe was born in Reading on November 15, 1958 a son of the late Felix DeJesus and Sandra Miley. He was an Army Veteran proudly serving his country and was employed by a Tire Company as a general laborer. Joe enjoyed model car racing in Fleetwood with his buddies. Also surviving is his son, Michael Ray Thomas Miley, daughter, Ashley Marie Miley, brother, Robert Miley, Sr., sister, Kathy Lord, and 2 grandchildren; Morgan and Connor. Joe was predeceased by his sister, Cindy Mateo. Services will be private. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com

