Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Mitchell.

Joseph Foster Mitchell, 94, of Willow Street, Pa., formerly of formerly of

Perry Street, Reading, Pa., passed away at 3:38 p.m., Wednesday, March 20th, at Oak Leaf Manor South, Millersville.

Joseph was born in Reading, Pa., on

February 21, 1925, a son of the late Florence (Ganster) and Joseph Sylvester Mitchell.

He was the widower of Helen C.

(McDevitt) Mitchell, who died on October 26, 2017.

Joseph was a member of St. Joseph RC Church, Reading, Pa., and later at St. Philip RC Church in Millersville, Pa.

Joseph served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in Northern Europe during World War II. He received a bachelor's

degree in mathematics and a civil engineering degree from Temple University.

He was then employed from 1976-1995 as an Engineer at City of Reading, retiring in 1995. He also worked as an

Engineer for Muhlenberg Township for 10 years. Joseph was the Inspector for the construction of Alvernia College student dormitory in 2000.

He was the past president of the Central Pa. Chapter of the American Public Works Association in 1981 and 1989, and also served as the president of the State Association.

Joseph is survived by three sons: Joseph P. Mitchell, of Willow Street, Pa., James D. Mitchell, husband of Denise, of Stevens, Pa., Robert T. Mitchell, husband of Kathleen, of Muhlenberg Township; and a daughter, Mary Jane, wife of Dr. James Rochester, of Lancaster.

Joseph is also survived by a sister, Mary Sheetz, of

Shillington; and a brother-in-law, Gerald McDevitt, of Reading, Pa.; along with nine grandchildren: Kaitlan,

Chelsea, Haley, Jameson, Emily, Christina, Mitchell,

Kimberly and Sarah.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25, at

Gethsemane Chapel of the Resurrection in Laureldale, Pa. Interment follows. Full military honors by the U.S. Army Honors Team and the Topton American Legion will

precede the Mass at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Joseph RC Church, 1018 North 8th St., Reading, PA 19604.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



