Joseph S. Miuccio, 73, of Exeter, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Berkshire Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Reading Hospital, he was the son of the late Samuel and Anna (Fierro) Miuccio. Joe was married to JoAnne (Weaver) Miuccio, and they would have celebrated 48 wonderful years of
marriage this Wednesday.
A graduate of Reading High School, Joe earned a
bachelor's degree from Belknap College in New
Hampshire. Always a hard-worker, Joe was a natural-born salesman enjoying a very successful career in real estate and last worked for Champion Windows, before retiring.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, poker and golfing and was extremely proud of the hole-in-one he scored at Galen Hall in 1987. He was also a champion Bocce player and an
accomplished musician playing drums for the very popular local band, "The Romans," in the 60s.
But Joe loved his family above all else, and he reveled in the many successes of his kids and wife JoAnne, which he spoke of proudly through the years; their accomplishments made his life successful.
In addition to JoAnne, Joe is survived by their children, son, Samuel, Wilmington, Del.; and daughter, Janice, spouse of Amanda Sutliff, Gilbertsville. He was also a
terrific "PopPop" to his grandson, Landon.
Joe was predeceased by a sister, Lenore Long, who died this past April.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held Wednesday,
September 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn
Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter. Friends may call Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from
6-8:00 p.m., and Wednesday from 9-10:00 a.m., at the
funeral home.
Although flowers are welcome, donations in Joe's honor may also be made to the at .
Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.