Joseph A. Mosteller, 58, of Reading, passed away on May 20 in his residence.

Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Herbert and Rosemarie (Bucci) Mosteller.

Surviving are his children: April M., Amber L. and Joseph A. Mosteller Jr.; three sisters: Penny and Roseann Mosteller, and Mary Weller; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Township has charge.